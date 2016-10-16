Motor racing: Toyota takes win in 6 Hours of Fuji thriller

After 244 laps, 1.4 seconds was all that separated first and second as Toyota won the World Endurance Championship's 6 Hours of Fuji on Sunday, with the Japanese manufacturer's No. 6 car beating home the Audi No. 8.

The win for drivers Kamui Kobayashi, Mike Conway and Stephane Sarrazin is Toyota's fourth at the Fuji Speedway in the past five years and moves the No. 6 car's crew into second in the drivers' championship, 23 points behind the Porsche No. 2.

After leading for more than five hours of the race, Audi's Lucas Di Grassi, Loic Duval and Oliver Jarvis had to settle for second, with reigning world champion Porsche No. 1 drivers Timo Bernhard, Mark Webber and Brendon Hartley finishing third.

"It's great, it's perfect, we did a really great job. At the beginning of the week we had a bit of a difficult start, but after qualification, we found out we have maybe more of a positive feeling for the race," said Kobayashi.

"My teammates did a really great job, still it was really difficult to be P1 here. It is a long time, we were far away (from competitiveness this season), it was really hard throughout the year."

Conway gave a lot of credit to the Toyota pit crew for putting him and his co-drivers in a position to win the race.

"Amazing effort, mega pit stops, we won a lot of time in the pits," he said.

"Also Kamui, he was the shining star of the weekend. He did some pretty good stints, especially at the end, doing a double-stint on the tires, something we had to do to go for the win."

After seeing the Audi No. 8 lead the race from the very start, the result was decided at the final round of pit stops, taken with just under an hour to go.

The sport's regulations mean the more fuel-efficient diesel Audi, the only WEC manufacturer to use an engine of that type, is required to take longer to fill than the Toyota and Porsche -- and it is a rule that would prove pivotal on Sunday.

With five hours of racing and more than 200 laps behind them, Duval brought his Audi into the pits with a lead of under 10 seconds over Kobayashi. When the Toyota No. 6 made its stop soon after, saving 25 seconds by just taking fuel and not changing tires, Kobayashi emerged 13 seconds in the lead.

The Porsche No. 1 pitted seven laps later, with Hartley giving up his seat to Webber. When the Australian rejoined the race he did so in third, five seconds behind Audi 8, setting up a three-way sprint to the checkered flag with Kobayashi needing to nurse his older tires to the end while holding off the cars behind.

Kobayashi managed to maintain a lead of six seconds until the final laps, with slower cars costing him time and pushing him back into the clutches of Duval's Audi with just minutes remaining.

At the start of the final lap, the Audi was within two seconds of the leader, setting up a thrilling finish as Kobayashi picked his way through the backmarkers. And he did, crossing the line just ahead of his pursuer.

"We were probably the quickest car throughout the race if you look at pure stint times. But it is not just about being fast, you also need to have perfect pit stops and perfect strategy," said Audi's Jarvis.

"Today we probably missed out on a win, second certainly doesn't feel like a great result because I think we had the car to win it."

Duval bettered the lap record in the closing stages as he chased down Kobayashi but he just ran out of time at the end.

"I have to say it is really painful to finish second because we pushed as hard as we could. I think we didn't do any mistakes as drivers or the strategy," said the Frenchman.

"We had the quickest package once again, but it was not enough."

In the LMP2 category, Will Stevens, Roman Rusinov and Alex Brundle's G-Drive Racing Nissan won, while in LMGTE Pro the Chip Ganassi Ford GT of touring car legend Andy Priaulx and his teammate Harry Tincknell took the flag.

