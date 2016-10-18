Japan team produces massive number of eggs from mouse iPS cells

A team of Japanese researchers has succeeded for the first time in the world in using induced pluripotent stem cells from a mouse tail to produce a large number of eggs in vitro, a study published in the British science journal Nature showed Monday.

Previously, mouse iPS cells had to be transplanted to a different mouse ovary for eggs to become capable of fertilization. But the team, consisting of members from Kyushu University, Kyoto University and elsewhere, achieved the process only using culture.

Further improving the technology could open up the possibility of producing human eggs from iPS cells within several years, said Kyushu University Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi, one of the researchers.