Close

Kyodo News

October 18, 2016 0:51

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

00:01 18 October 2016

Japan team produces massive number of eggs from mouse iPS cells

FUKUOKA, Oct. 18, Kyodo

A team of Japanese researchers has succeeded for the first time in the world in using induced pluripotent stem cells from a mouse tail to produce a large number of eggs in vitro, a study published in the British science journal Nature showed Monday.

Previously, mouse iPS cells had to be transplanted to a different mouse ovary for eggs to become capable of fertilization. But the team, consisting of members from Kyushu University, Kyoto University and elsewhere, achieved the process only using culture.

Further improving the technology could open up the possibility of producing human eggs from iPS cells within several years, said Kyushu University Professor Katsuhiko Hayashi, one of the researchers.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 12 Oct 2016Uyghur scholar imprisoned by China wins human rights "Nobel"
  2. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  3. 12 Oct 2016Ousted village head appeals graft conviction in China court: report
  4. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
  5. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete