October 18, 2016 8:55

07:27 18 October 2016

N. Korea's Musudan missile could become operational next year: expert

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, Kyodo

North Korea's Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile, capable of hitting the U.S. territory of Guam in the Pacific, could become operational "sometime next year," a U.S. missile expert said Monday.

"If they continue at this rate, the Musudan intermediate-range ballistic missile could enter operational service sometime next year -- much sooner than had previously been expected," said John Schilling, an aerospace engineer with expertise in Pyongyang's missile programs.

Schilling was referring to last week's failed launch by North Korea of what appeared to be a Musudan, which, if confirmed, would have been the country's seventh test of the missile this year.

