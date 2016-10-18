Gov't preparing for emperor's abdication in 2018: source

The Japanese government is mulling legal preparations to pave the way for the aging emperor's potential abdication in 2018, a government source said Tuesday.

Responding to Emperor Akihito's concern that advanced age could stop him fulfilling his role as symbol of the state, stipulated under the Constitution, the government is looking at passing special legislation applicable only to the current emperor's abdication during the regular Diet session next year, the source said.

The 82-year-old emperor indicated in a widely broadcasted video message on Aug. 8 that he wishes to step down, saying it has been more than 70 years after World War II and in two years' time he will mark his 30th year of reign.