N. Korea top diplomat seen in Beijing, possibly en route to Malaysia

A North Korean deputy foreign minister arrived in Beijing on Tuesday, with an informed source saying that he is possibly traveling onward to Malaysia to hold informal talks with someone from the United States.

The arrival from Pyongyang of Han Song Ryol at Beijing's international airport was seen by a Kyodo News reporter. It remains unclear with whom Han, who was until recently director general of the U.S. affairs department at the country's Foreign Ministry, will meet during his trip.

He could be set to meet former U.S. officials or experts on North Korean issues, and the discussions will most likely be held completely behind-the-scenes under the informal, unofficial track two format, according to the source.