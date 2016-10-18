Olympics: S. Korea emerges as potential rowing site for 2020 Games

The International Olympic Committee is considering holding rowing and canoe events at the 2020 Olympics in South Korea in the event of Tokyo's original venue plan falling apart, unnamed sources on the organizing side said Tuesday.

According to the sources, if the rowing/canoe sprint site is shifted from Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo Bay, the IOC is looking into the Chungju Tangeum Lake International Rowing Center as a backup solution to keep the Games compact and the budget under control.

"I will not comment on any kind of rumor," said IOC President Thomas Bach upon his arrival at Haneda airport before heading to the metropolitan building for a meeting with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike.

"We will talk with the organizing committee and the governor, and afterwards you will be informed that you will see it will be very constructive talks and in the end we will have excellent Olympics Games in 2020," he said.

The Korean Olympic Committee said they have not been in contact with Tokyo Olympic organizers regarding this matter, though they are willing to cooperate should they be tipped to help.

"We are aware that the IOC is discussing (the venue move), but we have not been approached. We have not received a formal request from the IOC, therefore we are not in a position to consider anything," a KOC official told Kyodo News.

Meanwhile, education minister Hirokazu Matsuno and Olympic minister Tamayo Marukawa expressed dismay upon hearing the news.

"I'm not aware (of the facts), but generally speaking venues for the Olympics should be located inside the country," said Matsuno.

"We'd like to do what we can to find out where this rumor started, but at this point I'm not even sure that such discussions really took place," Marukawa said.

The Chungju Tangeum Lake International Rowing Center, which features eight 2,000-meter course lanes, is where the rowing competitions for the 2014 Asian Games were staged. The World Rowing Championships in 2013 and the Universiade rowing competition in 2015 were also held there.

Construction for Sea Forest Waterway was estimated to cost 49.1 billion yen, but government officials said Tuesday they should be able to trim down the figure to 30 billion yen by minimizing the size of facilities, including the roofed spectator seating and boathouse.

On Saturday, Koike visited the Naganuma rowing course in Tome, Miyagi Prefecture, the other candidate venue about 400 kilometers away from Tokyo. Miyagi Gov. Yoshihiro Murai said the overall cost needed to host the events in Miyagi would be around 15 billion to 20 billion yen.

Miyagi Rowing Association chief Shinyu Takahashi said he has not lost hope (of Miyagi's hosting the rowing and canoe events), though he now sees the matter in the hands of the higher authority.

"It has become a political bargaining game, and all we can do is step aside and watch. I'm confident that the Naganuma rowing course is equipped with the best facilities in Japan," he said.

The first recommendation in the "Olympic Agenda 2020" approved by the IOC states the IOC will allow sports or disciplines to be held outside the host city "in exceptional cases."

