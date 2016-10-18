Olympics: Bach, Koike to set up 4-party review panel on 2020 spending

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach and Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike agreed Tuesday to form a four-party working group to review escalating expenditures for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

The group, proposed by Bach who said costs will be cut where necessary, will consist of the IOC, the Tokyo Games organizing committee and the metropolitan and central Japanese governments.

The inaugural meeting of the group will be held after Koike decides by the end of this month on the recommendations -- which include potential venue changes -- put forth by her review panel on spending.

"The IOC is ready today," Bach said following their meeting at metropolitan government headquarters, which was made fully open to the media at Koike's urging.

"It is up to the Tokyo metropolitan government then to tell us when they are ready to present a final paper to this four-partite commission so that then it can be discussed."

"And then after this discussion we hopefully have an agreement which is in the interest of everybody who is participating in this effort."

"We do not want to have mottainai," he said, using the Japanese word for wastefulness which he repeated several times during the 40-minute meeting.

Bach, however, reminded Koike not to forget the initial terms on which Tokyo won the hosting rights for the 2020 Games.

"What we also have to respect is the fair competition in which Tokyo won the rights to host the Olympic Games three years ago," Bach said. "Tokyo and Japan won because they presented a very convincing project."

"I think it's in the interests of Japan, the IOC and Tokyo that we do not change the rules of the competition after the election because we all know that the Japanese people and people of Tokyo are reliable partners who are delivering on their commitment."

Koike's team believes the 2020 budget could soar to as much as 3 trillion yen (about $28.8 billion), and the swimming, volleyball and rowing/canoe sprint venues have been targeted as potential cutback sites. The rowing and canoe events are being proposed to be moved to Miyagi Prefecture, which is 400 kilometers away from Tokyo.

The IOC, though, feels the figure of 3 trillion yen is inflated. Bach pointed out that $2 billion have already been saved from Tokyo's very initial budget, with the IOC contributing $1.7 billion in aid.

"That's certainly a figure that seems very large to us," said IOC vice president John Coates, who chairs the coordination commission for Tokyo. "We are very confident that we can work with the governor, we can work with the Tokyo organizing committee and the national government."

"With our experience, we can reduce those figures. We haven't seen any details behind them, but they seem very large to us."

Koike stressed to Bach that she has the public behind her.

"When I won the election (for Tokyo governor) two months ago, I swore to the public the spending for the Olympics and Paralympics needed to be reviewed," Koike said. "Recent polls say more than 80 percent agree with me."

"One of the most important things I put forth when I became governor was transparency. A large section of the public knows how much these venues are costing us."

"If we are using public money, then we must have the consent and understanding of the public."

Koike asked Bach to attend the first meeting of the working group in Tokyo, but did not receive a clear answer from the German, who said the group ought to meet on a "technical level" first.

Bach did not detail how the budget would be reduced, saying he will wait for the verdict from the Koike camp before going into specifics. Yet Bach said Japanese taxpayers will be appeased in the end.

"I'm confident that you will see a significant reduction in the costs compared to what we have seen so far from the press in this interim report."

"We are sitting in one boat together."

