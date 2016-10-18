Brazilian Pres. Temer "confident" in success of Tokyo 2020 Games

Brazilian President Michel Temer on Tuesday hailed Japan's preparations for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo, following Rio de Janeiro's hosting of the Games this year.

"There is proper organization and order in Japan, and I am confident (the Games) will be a success," Temer said in an interview in the Japanese capital with Kyodo News and other media.

Temer, 76, is on a three-day visit to Japan through Thursday and is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday.