Japan, Russia may ink peace treaty without settling island ownership

The government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering signing a post-World War II peace treaty with Russia without insisting on Moscow's recognition of Japanese ownership of four islands at the center of a territorial dispute between the two countries, government sources said Tuesday.

Hoping to make progress on a treaty when President Vladimir Putin visits Japan in December, the government will review its negotiation strategy, aiming to settle the issue with Russia initially handing over two smaller islands of the four held by Russia off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido, the sources said.

Japan had previously sought to resolve the issue of the ownership of all four islands and conclude a postwar peace treaty, from the standpoint that the Soviet Union and Russia have occupied the islands without legal grounds since the war.