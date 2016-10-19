Close

09:33 19 October 2016

Abe's aide visits war-linked Yasukuni Shrine

TOKYO, Oct. 19, Kyodo

Seiichi Eto, an aide to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and a House of Councillors member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, on Wednesday visited the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo during its autumn festival.

"I paid the visit to express gratitude to the war dead and pray for their souls," Eto told reporters after the visit. The Shinto shrine is seen as a symbol of Japan's past militarism as it honors convicted war criminals along with millions of war dead.

"I prayed for peace in Japan and the world," Eto said.

