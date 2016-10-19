URGENT: China's 3rd quarter GDP growth at 6.7%

China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, unchanged from the previous three months, official data showed Wednesday.

This compares with an expansion of 6.7 percent in gross domestic product in the previous two quarters and makes it almost certain that the Chinese government will achieve this year's GDP target of a range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent.

A spike in residential property sales, as well as the government's increasing infrastructure spending, has recently been a major driver of growth in China, offsetting its slumping exports.