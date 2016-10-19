Gov't could submit bill on emperor's abdication early next year

The government could submit a bill to enable the possible abdication of Emperor Akihito to the next ordinary Diet session starting in January, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday.

"We feel that we want to submit it to the ordinary Diet session if possible," the top government spokesman said in a lower house committee session.

The bill would be based on the findings of an expert panel set up last month to discuss alleviating the burden on the 82-year-old emperor, who released a video message in August in which he expressed concern that advanced age could stop him fulfilling his duties.