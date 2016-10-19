11:27 19 October 2016
FEATURE: Capsule hotels in Japan evolve, reaching out to foreign tourists, women
By Anna Masui
TOKYO, Oct. 19, Kyodo
Capsule hotels have long been offering tiny spaces to sleep in Japanese cities at rock-bottom prices, but are now looking to attract a wider range of customer than the typical male office worker who has missed his train after a night's drinking.
A new breed of lodging featuring such hotels' signature stack of sleeping capsules is focusing on women, younger travelers and foreign tourists as well as men seeking more than the bare minimum.
New Japan Kanko Co., which claims to have inaugurated the first capsule hotel in Japan, in Osaka City's Umeda district, in 1979, opened the Cabana exclusively for male guests two years ago.
