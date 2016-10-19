Close

Kyodo News

October 19, 2016 13:09

11:38 19 October 2016

Chinese spacecraft docks, astronauts enter space lab: Xinhua

BEIJING, Oct. 19, Kyodo

China's Shenzhou 11 manned spacecraft has successfully docked with the country's orbiting Tiangong 2 space laboratory, and the two astronauts it was carrying have entered the lab to begin a 30-day stay, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

On the longest manned mission for China to date, the two former Air Force pilots of the People's Liberation Army are scheduled to conduct experiments with the aim of advancing the country's capabilities toward constructing its own full-fledged space station.

The spacecraft automatically docked with the lab at 3:31 a.m., according to Xinhua. The process was broadcast live on state-run China Central Television.

