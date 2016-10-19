Close

Kyodo News

October 19, 2016 13:10

12:10 19 October 2016

Gymnastics: Watanabe elected as head of int'l gymnastics federation

TOKYO, Oct. 19, Kyodo

Japan's Morinari Watanabe was elected as the president of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) at the world governing body's congress in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old Watanabe, the secretary general of the Japan Gymnastics Association, defeated French rival Georges Guelzec, the European Union of Gymnastics, by a huge margin, claiming 100 of the 119 votes.

He will replace 82-year-old Italian Bruno Grandi, who is stepping down as president in December after 20 years in charge.

