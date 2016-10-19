5 French reactors ordered to have safety tests ahead of schedule

France's Nuclear Safety Authority has ordered the country's utility EDF to conduct checkups at five nuclear reactors ahead of their scheduled maintenance tests, citing potential weakness in critical parts manufactured by a Japanese company, French media reported Tuesday.

All the five nuclear reactors are using parts made by the Kitakyushu-based firm, Japan Casting & Forging Corp., which is now under scrutiny by Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority.

The NRA discussed the matter at its regular meeting on Wednesday as it has also found the company manufactured reactor pressure vessels in 13 Japanese nuclear reactors including the Sendai Nos. 1 and 2 reactors operated by Kyushu Electric Power Co. in Kagoshima Prefecture. The Sendai No. 1 reactor is undergoing a regular checkup while the No.2 reactor is in operation.