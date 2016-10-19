Video Advisory (Oct. 19) Red Cross meeting in N. Korea

The following is the latest available news video.

Red Cross meeting in N. Korea

-- A conference marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's Red Cross Society started on Oct. 18, 2016, in Pyongyang, during which the society's action program and budget through 2020 will be discussed. North Korea's Red Cross Society has engaged in disaster relief and prevention of infectious diseases as well as inter-Korean family reunions.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_politics_economy/post_15225/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo