October 19, 2016 15:10

13:09 19 October 2016

Iberia resumes Narita-Madrid route after 18 yrs

CHIBA, Japan, Oct. 19, Kyodo

Spanish airline Iberia on Wednesday started a regular service between Narita, east of Tokyo, and Madrid, returning to the route for the first time in roughly 18 years.

As the sole direct route between Japan and Spain, the airline will be providing a thrice-a-week service this time using 288-seat Airbus A330 and 346-seat Airbus A340 aircrafts.

Iberia last operated the route from May 1986 until suspending service in November 1998 due to low profitability.

