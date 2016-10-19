Tokyo, Kyoto named world's 2 best cities in U.S. magazine poll

Tokyo and Kyoto have been picked as the world's best and second best cities outside the United States, the U.S. travel magazine Conde Nast Traveler said Tuesday.

Magazine readers cast more than 100,000 votes for their favorite cities in the 2016 poll, according to the website of the magazine, and Japan's current and ancient capitals climbed the ranking from 15th and ninth the previous year, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

Italy's Florence ranked third in the poll.

The magazine highlighted Tokyo's variety encompassing modern skyscrapers, historic temples and shrines, adding it is "one of the world's best food destinations."

Kyoto was described "one of the most well-preserved cities in Japan" and "well known for kaiseki, the traditional multi-course meal that changes seasonally."

Also in the poll, the Mandarin Oriental, Tokyo, was named the top hotel in Northern Asia, while All Nippon Airways came in fifth in the "Best Airlines in the World" ranking.

More than 300,000 readers made their voices heard via computers, tablets and smartphones in this year's Readers' Choice Awards, which started 29 years ago, according to the magazine.

The total number of foreign visitors to Japan this year is expected to top 20 million for the first time and the government has doubled its annual target of overseas visitors to 40 million in 2020, the year Tokyo hosts the Olympics and Paralympics.

==Kyodo