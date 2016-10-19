China's 3rd quarter GDP growth unchanged at 6.7%

China's economy grew 6.7 percent in the July-September period from a year earlier, in line with market expectations and unchanged from the previous two quarters, official data showed Wednesday, amid mounting concerns over an overheated property sector.

"The national economy grew steadily with progress made and quality improved," thanks to China's ongoing supply-side reform and other measures aimed at fostering new growth drivers, said the National Bureau of Statistics, which released the data.

"The general performance was better than expected," it said.