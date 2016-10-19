Close

Kyodo News

October 19, 2016 15:10

14:31 19 October 2016

Olympics: Bach stresses 4-party 2020 working group not about politics

By Shintaro Kano
TOKYO, Oct. 19, Kyodo

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said Wednesday he thinks he sees eye to eye with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and is not expecting any issues inside the four-party working group that will review costs for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.

Bach and Koike agreed a day earlier to launch the group in conjunction with the Japanese government and the Tokyo Games organizing committee. But after their meeting, Koike said she wanted the panel to also include the international and national sporting federations.

Koike also said she expects the Tokyo metropolitan government to play the leading role in the group, whose discussions are supposed to be made completely transparent at Koike's urging.

  • Bach meets with reporters after visiting Tokyo Games office
