URGENT: S. Korean prosecutors indict Lotte Group chairman

South Korean prosecutors filed charges of embezzlement and breach of trust, without arrest, on Wednesday against Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin, wrapping up a four-month probe into corruption involving the 61-year-old business tycoon and his family members.

Shin, also known by his Japanese name Akio Shigemitsu, is accused of embezzling 50 billion won (about $44.3 million) and causing 175 billion won in losses to the family-owned conglomerate, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Prosecutors also indicted Lotte founder Shin Kyuk Ho and the chairman's elder brother Shin Dong Joo, the former vice president of Tokyo-based Lotte Holdings over similar allegations.