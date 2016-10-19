Close

Kyodo News

October 19, 2016 17:12

16:04 19 October 2016

URGENT: S. Korean prosecutors indict Lotte Group chairman

SEOUL, Oct. 19, Kyodo

South Korean prosecutors filed charges of embezzlement and breach of trust, without arrest, on Wednesday against Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin, wrapping up a four-month probe into corruption involving the 61-year-old business tycoon and his family members.

Shin, also known by his Japanese name Akio Shigemitsu, is accused of embezzling 50 billion won (about $44.3 million) and causing 175 billion won in losses to the family-owned conglomerate, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Prosecutors also indicted Lotte founder Shin Kyuk Ho and the chairman's elder brother Shin Dong Joo, the former vice president of Tokyo-based Lotte Holdings over similar allegations.

