16:04 19 October 2016
URGENT: S. Korean prosecutors indict Lotte Group chairman
SEOUL, Oct. 19, Kyodo
South Korean prosecutors filed charges of embezzlement and breach of trust, without arrest, on Wednesday against Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong Bin, wrapping up a four-month probe into corruption involving the 61-year-old business tycoon and his family members.
Shin, also known by his Japanese name Akio Shigemitsu, is accused of embezzling 50 billion won (about $44.3 million) and causing 175 billion won in losses to the family-owned conglomerate, according to Yonhap News Agency.
Prosecutors also indicted Lotte founder Shin Kyuk Ho and the chairman's elder brother Shin Dong Joo, the former vice president of Tokyo-based Lotte Holdings over similar allegations.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.