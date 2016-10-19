Close

Kyodo News

October 19, 2016 17:12

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

16:30 19 October 2016

Police officer dispatched from Osaka insults protesters in Okinawa

NAHA, Japan, Oct. 19, Kyodo

A riot police officer dispatched from Osaka to help local police respond to anti-base protests in Okinawa Prefecture hurled an ethnic slur at protesters, calling them "aborigines," police officials said Wednesday.

The incident came amid intensifying confrontations between riot police and local people over the construction of helipads at a U.S. military training site in the northern part of the prefecture.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday, several protesters were pushing the fence near a gate to the Northern Training Area straddling the village of Kunigami and Higashi as more than a dozen riot police officers on the opposite side of the fence warned them to desist.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  2. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
  3. 13 Oct 2016Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej dies at 88, nation mourns
  4. 14 Oct 2016Thais mourn King Bhumibol's death, body moved to palace for ceremony
  5. 14 Oct 2016Thousands protest against Jakarta governor, accuse him of blasphemy

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete