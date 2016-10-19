Close

Kyodo News

October 19, 2016 19:13

18:19 19 October 2016

5 French reactors ordered to have safety tests ahead of schedule

PARIS, Oct. 19, Kyodo

France's Nuclear Safety Authority has ordered the country's utility EDF to conduct checkups at five nuclear reactors ahead of their scheduled maintenance tests, citing potential weakness in critical parts manufactured by a Japanese company, French media reported Tuesday.

All five nuclear reactors are using parts made by Japan Casting & Forging Corp., which is now under scrutiny by Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority.

The NRA discussed the matter at its regular meeting Wednesday as it has also found the company manufactured pressure vessels in 13 Japanese nuclear reactors including the Sendai Nos. 1 and 2 reactors operated by Kyushu Electric Power Co. in Kagoshima Prefecture. The Sendai No. 1 reactor is undergoing a scheduled checkup while the No. 2 reactor is in operation.

