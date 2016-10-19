Close

Kyodo News

October 19, 2016 21:13

19:24 19 October 2016

Nissan's Ghosn to become chairman of troubled Mitsubishi Motors

TOKYO, Oct. 19, Kyodo

Nissan Motor Co. President Carlos Ghosn is set to become chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. as Japan's second-largest automaker plans to put the smaller rival involved in a data fabrication scandal under its wing, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

By assuming the post, Ghosn is expected to help Mitsubishi Motors rebuild itself and improve compliance after a fuel economy data fabrication scandal hurt consumer confidence in the automaker. Nissan plans to acquire a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi as soon as this month.

Mitsubishi Motors will likely make a formal decision on the personnel change at a board meeting to be held after an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in December, the sources said.

