Nissan's Ghosn to become chairman of troubled Mitsubishi Motors

Nissan Motor Co. President Carlos Ghosn is set to become chairman of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. as Japan's second-largest automaker plans to put the smaller rival involved in a data fabrication scandal under its wing, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

By assuming the post, Ghosn is expected to help Mitsubishi Motors rebuild itself and improve compliance after a fuel economy data fabrication scandal hurt consumer confidence in the automaker. Nissan plans to acquire a 34 percent stake in Mitsubishi as soon as this month.

Mitsubishi Motors will likely make a formal decision on the personnel change at a board meeting to be held after an extraordinary shareholders' meeting in December, the sources said.