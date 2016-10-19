Scorsese says new film explores persecution of Christians in Edo era

American film director Martin Scorsese said Wednesday the making of his upcoming historical drama "Silence" has been an obsession since he read a Japanese novel of the same name nearly 30 years ago.

In a press conference in Tokyo, the 73-year-old director said he is "a great admirer" of the works of Japanese author Shusaku Endo, whose 1966 novel "Silence" provided the film's inspiration.

The adaptation follows two 17th century Portuguese Jesuit missionaries who travel to Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, in the early Edo era when Christianity was banned and people of the faith were persecuted by the government.

Scorsese, who read the novel in 1988, said, "Endo's work along with my interest in Catholicism and my basis in the Catholic church has kept me interested and focused on making this film."

The director was drawn to the novel particularly because it depicts "the difference in the cultures, the meeting of the cultures, and the clash (between them)," said Scorsese, who is most famous for his films "Taxi Driver" and "Raging Bull," released in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

The film is scheduled for a limited release in the United States on Dec. 23. In Japan, it will be released nationwide on Jan. 21, 2017.

The press conference was also attended by Japanese actors, Yosuke Kubozuka and Tadanobu Asano, who play roles in the film.

