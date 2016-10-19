Gymnastics: Watanabe elected as head of int'l gymnastics federation

Japan's Morinari Watanabe was elected as the president of the International Gymnastics Federation at the world governing body's congress in Tokyo on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old Watanabe, the secretary general of the Japan Gymnastics Association, defeated French rival Georges Guelzec, head of the European Union of Gymnastics, by a huge margin, claiming 100 of the 119 votes.

He will replace 82-year-old Italian Bruno Grandi, who is stepping down as president in December after 20 years in charge.