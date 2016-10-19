No plans to discuss int'l ruling on S. China Sea with Xi: Duterte

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Wednesday he has no plans to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping an international tribunal's ruling in mid-July that invalidated Beijing's sweeping claims in the South China Sea.

On the eve of his meeting with Xi in Beijing, Duterte told a press conference at his hotel that it is "not time" to talk about the ruling, but there will be a time one day to discuss it.

"I have to be cautious and I have to wait your president to mention it in passing for me to respond," Duterte said. "As a matter of courtesy, and the oriental way, we will always wait because I am a visitor."