Video Advisory (Oct. 19) IOC chief Bach visits Kyodo HQ

IOC chief Bach visits Kyodo HQ

-- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits the headquarters of Kyodo News in Tokyo on Oct. 19, 2016. Bach held talks with Masaki Fukuyama, president of the Japanese news agency that serves as the host national news agency for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15232/)

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo