Close

Kyodo News

October 20, 2016 1:15

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

23:39 19 October 2016

Video Advisory (Oct. 19) IOC chief Bach visits Kyodo HQ

TOKYO, Oct. 19, Kyodo

The following is the latest available news video.

 

IOC chief Bach visits Kyodo HQ

-- International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach visits the headquarters of Kyodo News in Tokyo on Oct. 19, 2016. Bach held talks with Masaki Fukuyama, president of the Japanese news agency that serves as the host national news agency for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

(http://www.47news.jp/movie/general_sports/post_15232/)

 

NOTE: To see and order the video, please go to the URL given. Use of the video is limited to news and other relevant broadcasting.

==Kyodo

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 14 Oct 2016World leaders express condolences after death of Thai king
  2. 14 Oct 2016Thousands protest against Jakarta governor, accuse him of blasphemy
  3. 14 Oct 2016Thais mourn King Bhumibol's death, body moved to palace for ceremony
  4. 15 Oct 2016Pianist Tsujii performs at Australia's parliament
  5. 14 Oct 2016World leaders salute memory of Thai king, praise accomplishments

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete