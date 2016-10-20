U.S., S. Korea agree to launch talks on extended deterrence

The United States and South Korea agreed Wednesday to launch a high-level dialogue to coordinate Washington's "extended deterrence" protection of its ally in the face of repeated nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches by North Korea.

The two allies reached the agreement on an "Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group" during so-called "two-plus-two" security talks involving the defense and foreign ministers of the two countries in Washington.

Earlier at the meeting, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reiterated a vow to deploy the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, an advanced missile defense system, in South Korea "as soon as possible" to counter North Korea's rising threats.