October 20, 2016 15:22

13:19 20 October 2016

Ex-Toshiba chiefs quizzed over falsified financial reports

TOKYO, Oct. 20, Kyodo

Japan's financial watchdog has questioned three former Toshiba Corp. presidents over falsified earnings reports, market sources said Wednesday.

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission questioned Atsutoshi Nishida, Norio Sasaki and Hisao Tanaka on a voluntary basis, the sources said.

The SESC is apparently working with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office in weighing the possibility of criminal prosecution on suspicion of falsifying financial reports in violation of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, they said.

