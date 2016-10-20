Another failed N. Korea missile launch detected, likely of Musudan

North Korea on Thursday made another failed attempt to test-fire what is believed to be its intermediate-range Musudan missile following last week's failed launch, promptly drawing further condemnation from its neighbors.

The missile was launched at around 7 a.m. JST near the city of Kusong, North Pyongan Province, in North Korea's northwest, but failed, according to the U.S. Strategic Command and the South Korean military.

"Regardless of whether it succeeded or failed, our government strongly condemns (the missile launch) made in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions," South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Cho June Hyuck said during a regular press briefing in Seoul.