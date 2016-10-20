Rugby: RWC 2019 chance to showcase Japanese rugby and Japan, says Beaumont

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said Thursday that Rugby World Cup 2019, to be hosted by Japan, would be a "ground-breaking" event that "presents a unique opportunity to reach and convert new players and fans beyond rugby's traditional communities."

It would also, he said, "showcase this nation to the world, providing an incredible tourism and business shop window."

Speaking at the World Forum on Sports and Culture, the former British Lions captain said Japanese rugby had come a long way since 1979 when he toured here with the England side.

"Visiting the 'Land of the Rising Scrum' I am already seeing the knock-on effect of Japan's Rugby World Cup 2015 success (when they became the first side to win three pool games but fail to make the last eight). From 'Goromania' amongst excited children to the heightened interest from corporates in Japan."

Beaumont was one of the speakers at a forum entitled "Appeal of Rugby, Power of Rugby World Cup," and the 64-year-old used the occasion to remind people just how big rugby's flagship tournament has become.

"England 2015 was the most competitive and compelling, best attended, most viewed, most socially-engaged, economically-impactful and commercially-successful rugby event ever," he said. "It was the global sporting event of the year and in some aspects, bigger than the London 2012 Olympic Games."

"Over 2.47 million tickets were sold across 48 matches with an average of 98 percent of tickets sold across all venues -- the most of any rugby tournament and a higher average than the last Olympic Games or FIFA World Cup."

"Generating 330 million pounds in ticket sales, 250 million in commercial revenues and a surplus of over 200 million for reinvestment in the game, England 2015 was the most commercially successful Rugby World Cup ever."

Beaumont, like many of his colleagues at World Rugby and Rugby World Cup Ltd., admitted that bringing the tournament to Asia for the first time isn't without its challenges.

But he was hopeful RWC 2019 -- to be played in 12 cities from Sept. 20 to Nov. 2 -- would be a chance for Japan to shine on and off the field and for the sport to be taken to even higher levels.

"With over 75 percent of the population an hour's travel time from a Rugby World Cup venue, it will be accessible to all and will ensure the tournament is for all of Japan."

"As a low-investment, high-return event, Japan 2019 will deliver multiple sporting, economic and social benefits on a national and regional basis over the six weeks of competition. Up to 400,000 international visitors and 40,000 new jobs have been forecast to contribute to an expected economic output of up to 2.3 billion pounds."

Other speakers at the event talked of how the game across Asia will benefit from the World Cup, with World Rugby, Asia Rugby and the Japan Rugby Football Union set to announce early next year plans to attract one million new participants in the sport in the world's biggest continent by 2019.

"Asia is the future," said Asia Rugby Vice President Aga Hussein, reminding people that it was home to half the world's population and 80 percent of the world's youth.

It was a view shared by the late Seiji Hirao, whose death earlier Thursday stunned many of the attendees at the forum.

"By hosting the RWC, we will raise the level of the national team and raise the popularity of the game. We need the RWC to make this happen," the former Japan captain and coach told this correspondent back in 2005.

"Also, the rugby world needs Asia, and wants Asia to be a part of it."

==Kyodo