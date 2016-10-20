Olympic wrestling champion Icho given People's Honor Award

Wrestler Kaori Icho, who became the first female athlete to win four consecutive Olympic gold medals in an individual event in August's Rio Summer Games, was bestowed with the People's Honor Award by the Japanese government Thursday.

Handing Icho the award in a ceremony, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the 10-time world champion has "brought profound inspiration and courage" to the Japanese people.

Icho, 32, won the women's 58-kilogram freestyle final in Rio. She won the 63-kg category at Athens, Beijing and London.