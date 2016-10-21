Close

October 21, 2016

07:42 21 October 2016

U.S. to seek explanation of Duterte's remark on "separation"

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, Kyodo

The United States said Thursday it will seek an explanation from the Philippines for President Rodrigo Duterte's announcement of a "separation" from Washington, Manila's security treaty ally.

Such a remark is "inexplicably at odds with the very close relationship" between the two countries, State Department spokesman John Kirby said at a press briefing.

Referring to a planned trip to the Philippines from Saturday by Daniel Russel, U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, Kirby said, "We are going to be seeking an explanation of exactly what the president meant when he talked about separation from the U.S."

