Myanmar's Suu Kyi to visit Japan Nov. 1-5

Myanmar's de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi will make a five-day visit to Japan from Nov. 1, the Japanese government's top spokesman said Friday.

During her visit, Suu Kyi is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and meet with Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

"This visit by (Suu Kyi) will deepen the historically friendly relations between Japan and Myanmar," Suga said.