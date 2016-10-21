Baseball: Maeda's Dodgers fall behind 3-2 in NL c'ship series

Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda allowed one run over three-plus innings but remains winless in the playoffs as his Los Angeles Dodgers fell 8-4 to the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Thursday.

The Cubs took a 3-2 lead to move within one win of their first World Series appearance since 1945.

Maeda, who allowed three runs over four innings in the Dodgers' 8-4 loss in Game 1, gave up one run on three hits over 3-2/3 innings, striking out six and walking three. He was not involved in the decision.

Maeda gave up a single to leadoff man Dexter Fowler and allowed a one-out RBI double to Anthony Rizzo and a walk to Ben Zobrist.

He fought back to strike out Javier Baez and Jason Heyward to end the top of the first inning, but was pulled in the fourth inning, two outs after allowing a double to Baez and hitting Heyward.

"I didn't pitch that badly but I let the team down by coming off the mound early," said Maeda.

"I am frustrated as I think I could have probably got my job done as a starter if I had continued to pitch. I feel like I had something left to give."

Addison Russell homered for the second game in a row to break a 1-1 tie and put the Cubs 3-1 ahead. The Cubs added five runs in the eighth on singles by Fowler and Kris Bryant and a three-run double by Baez.

