U.S. conducts freedom of navigation operation in S. China Sea

A U.S. Navy warship has conducted a freedom of navigation operation in the disputed South China Sea, a senior White House official said Friday, in what became Washington's latest action to counter Beijing's construction and militarization of island outposts in disputed waters.

The guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur ran the operation Thursday night EDT near the Paracel Islands, which are claimed by Vietnam, China and Taiwan, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said at a press briefing.

"This operation demonstrated that coastal states may not unlawfully restrict the navigation rights, freedoms and lawful uses of the sea that the United States and all states are entitled to exercise under international law," Earnest said.