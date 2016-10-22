Japan to survey medical services for foreigners before Tokyo Olympics

Japan's health ministry is set to conduct the first large-scale survey on the nation's medical services for foreign patients as part of its efforts to improve such services and boost the number of facilities friendly to them ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, ministry sources said Saturday.

Targeting some 4,000 hospitals and other medical facilities nationwide, the survey will assess records of past medical treatments given to foreign nationals and interpretation provided to them.

Foreign visitors to Japan reached a record 19.74 million in 2015 and medical demand from foreigners in the country has been increasing.