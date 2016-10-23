Close

Kyodo News

October 23, 2016 15:58

15:29 23 October 2016

One found dead, 3 hurt after explosions in Tochigi, north of Tokyo

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan, Oct. 23, Kyodo

One person was found dead and three other people were injured after explosions occurred at two locations in Utsunomiya, the capital of Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo on Sunday, local police said.

The person who died was found with burns to the body in Utsunomiya Joshi Park after police received a call at around 11:40 a.m. saying someone was seen engulfed in flames following the sound of a blast.

The three people injured were also in the park, where a festival was under way.

