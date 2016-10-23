Close

Kyodo News

October 23, 2016 22:01

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:31 23 October 2016

LDP-aligned candidates set to win 2 lower house by-elections

TOKYO, Oct. 23, Kyodo

Candidates aligned with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party appear set to win both by-elections on Sunday for single-seat House of Representatives districts in Tokyo and Fukuoka Prefecture, according to Kyodo News projections.

The results signal public approval of the policy track the ruling parties have taken since July's House of Councillors race and may buoy Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's confidence as he considers when to dissolve the lower house for a snap election.

The premier is rumored to be considering a lower house election before the start of the next ordinary Diet session in January.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Hatoyama set to win lower house by-election in Fukuoka
  • LDP's Wakasa wins lower house by-election in Tokyo
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 17 Oct 2016Actress Nagasawa chosen to promote Taiwan tourism in Japan
  2. 17 Oct 2016Taiwan group launches fund drive to renovate colonial-era building
  3. 17 Oct 2016Pakistan advises businessmen not to visit India, as tensions continue
  4. 17 Oct 2016Indonesia prosecutors seek 8-year jail for Uyghur would-be bomber
  5. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete