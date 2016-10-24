Close

October 24, 2016 22:14

21:10 24 October 2016

Japan, Russia to launch council on energy development

TOKYO, Oct. 24, Kyodo

Japan and Russia plan to set up a joint council to accelerate cooperation in energy development in Russia, including fossil fuel exploration and wind power generation, with the first meeting eyed for November in Moscow, government sources said Monday.

The move comes as the two neighboring countries are discussing the eight-point economic cooperation plan that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in May in a bid to advance a decades-old territorial dispute over a Russian-held group of islands claimed by Japan.

The dispute over the islands off Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido is set to be high on agenda when Abe holds talks with Putin on Dec. 15 in Japan. The row has prevented the two countries from signing a post-World War II peace treaty.

