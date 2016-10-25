Japan ruling party planning to extend leader's tenure to 9 years

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party plans to extend its term limit for party presidents to three consecutive terms over a total of nine years, a senior party member said Tuesday, meaning Prime Minister Shinzo Abe could remain in charge for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2020.

Current party rules limit LDP presidents to two consecutive terms totaling six years, leaving Abe's term set to expire in September 2018.

The LDP's task force on party and political system reform had proposed last month to either raise the existing limit to three consecutive terms or abolish term limits altogether.