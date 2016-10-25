Close

October 25, 2016 14:22

13:52 25 October 2016

Cost of scrapping Fukushima nuclear plant to far exceed estimate

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

The industry ministry expects the cost of scrapping the damaged Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant to rise to hundreds of billions of yen annually from the previously projected 80 billion yen ($766.32 million) each year, according to a ministry projection disclosed Tuesday.

The total cost of decommissioning the station is certain to exceed the 2 trillion yen initially forecast by plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. as it is expected to take at least 30 years to complete the scrapping process.

The six-reactor plant in Fukushima Prefecture was ravaged by the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan and subsequently suffered meltdowns at three of its four reactors that lost cooling power in the aftermath.

