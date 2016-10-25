Rugby: Joseph, Brown expand on Japan's attacking philosophy

New Japan coach Jamie Joseph has often stressed that he will be doing things differently from his predecessor Eddie Jones. But on Tuesday, the former New Zealand and Japan back-row forward revealed a few broad similarities, as well as differences, in terms of the attacking style of play he wanted the Brave Blossoms to adopt.

"If we can create speed in our game then Japanese teams have always been able to put other teams under pressure. If it's slow then it's going to be difficult," he said at the conclusion of his side's second mini-camp.

With limited preparation time before they take on Argentina on Nov. 5, Joseph and his coaching crew have been trying to keep things simple.

"There's a lot to do and the mistake would be to try and introduce too much before the first test," he said. "But by the end of the (three-match) tour we hope to have most of our systems in place."

One of the key systems will be the set piece and Joseph has called on an old international teammate, Shin Hasegawa, to work with the Japan scrum.

Hasegawa is the man behind Yamaha Jubilo's dominance in the set piece in the Top League, though a few coaches have questioned the legality of the Yamaha scrum.

Joseph, however, seems happy with what he has seen so far.

"There is one element of the perception of that scrum and its legality. I've had a look at and think it is fine. But we will get that checked. The guts of the scrum will be the same. The biggest thing for me around Yamaha is the whole forward pack is committed and unified and that is certainly what we are going to need when we scrum against" Argentina, Georgia, Wales and Fiji.

Joseph also hopes -- like Jones -- to use the scrum as a base from which to play attacking rugby.

"Last night we had a conversation about what we want from our scrum. Do we want penalties or do we want tries? He (Hasegawa) wants penalties. I want tries."

The players seem to be buying into the new set piece as well.

"It's very organized," said hooker Shota Horie, while tighthead prop Kensuke Hatakeyama said Hasegawa's coaching was "very specific."

Away from the set piece, Japan are set to adopt more of a kicking game than in the Jones-era.

"The way I like to play the game is to use the kicking game to create opportunities so it will definitely be a big part of the way we attack," said assistant coach Tony Brown.

"But you can't just kick the ball and be successful. You need to use your pressure game and defensive game to put teams under pressure to create those opportunities."

Japan's four games in November see them play four very different opponents, all of whom are ranked higher than the Brave Blossoms in the world rankings.

And they are likely to go into the games with around half their squad having never played a test match before.

"There's a lot of players that made themselves unavailable and that's disappointing because we need their help and experience. But they decided not to play," Joseph said.

However, the 46-year-old was full of praise for the players that had turned up.

"We are really focusing on what we want to do. Of course we are going to work out how the other teams play but it's very important, particularly with inexperienced players, that we have a positive mindset and focus purely on how we want to play the game."

"What we have seen in the last two camps is some young men hungry to go, keen to learn and play for Japan. And that's exactly what we are after."

