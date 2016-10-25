Close

Kyodo News

October 25, 2016 18:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:38 25 October 2016

Japanese gov't retains economic assessment, upgrades view on output

TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo

The Japanese government retained on Tuesday its assessment that the country's economy is recovering moderately, while upgrading the view on industrial production due to the release of new smartphone models.

The government also revised upward its assessment on corporate sentiment, but slashed the view on housing construction due to a decline in housing starts in the condominium sector, according to the Cabinet Office.

In its October report, the Cabinet Office said for the eighth straight month that the world's third-biggest economy is experiencing "a moderate recovery, while weakness can be seen recently."

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 19 Oct 2016N. Korea carried out 64 public executions in Jan.-Sept.: S. Korea
  2. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  3. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  4. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  5. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete