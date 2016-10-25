Japanese gov't retains economic assessment, upgrades view on output

The Japanese government retained on Tuesday its assessment that the country's economy is recovering moderately, while upgrading the view on industrial production due to the release of new smartphone models.

The government also revised upward its assessment on corporate sentiment, but slashed the view on housing construction due to a decline in housing starts in the condominium sector, according to the Cabinet Office.

In its October report, the Cabinet Office said for the eighth straight month that the world's third-biggest economy is experiencing "a moderate recovery, while weakness can be seen recently."