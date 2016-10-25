20:05 25 October 2016
Duterte again trashes U.S. criticism of his anti-drug war
TOKYO, Oct. 25, Kyodo
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte continued his rant against the United States after arriving in Japan for an official visit Tuesday, calling Washington a "bully" for chastising him over his bloody war on drugs.
"The Americans are really a bully," Duterte told a large gathering of Filipinos living in Japan.
He called it "demeaning" for Washington to hint at slashing aid and assistance to his country on human rights grounds, and said, "You can have it. It's all yours. We will survive."
