Tokyo International Film Festival opens, Streep, Abe walk red carpet

The 29th Tokyo International Film Festival opened Tuesday, with a star-studded red carpet walk under drizzling skies in the Japanese capital's Roppongi Hills area featuring Hollywood actress Meryl Streep.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also took part in the walk and the opening ceremony, saying he is glad the annual event has grown into a film festival that represents Asia and attracts great attention from creators around the world.

Streep stars in the festival's opening film "Florence Foster Jenkins," in which she plays the title role, a real-life American heiress and socialite who aspired to be an opera singer and perform at Carnegie Hall despite her off-key singing.

Wearing a dress with the design of a crane, the three-time Academy award winner took time to sign autographs for film fans who gathered along the red carpet.

"Hello Tokyo! I love you for coming out in the rain," the 67-year-old actress told the audience. "I'm very, very proud that Madame Florence has been chosen to be the opening of the festival offering."

"I hope very much that you like the film," she added. "Don't be afraid to laugh and don't be ashamed to cry."

Hugh Grant, Streep's co-star in the film directed by Stephen Frears, could not make it to the opening ceremony due to scheduling conflicts.

About 200 films, including 16 titles in the main competition section, will be shown at theaters in the Roppongi area and other parts of Tokyo during the festival that runs through Nov. 3.

The lineup includes for the first time a new Asian omnibus film project comprising three episodes each directed by Brillante Mendoza of the Philippines, Japan's Isao Yukisada and Sotho Kulikar of Cambodia.

Abe, taking part in the opening of the Tokyo film fest for the fourth straight year and fifth time overall, said in his remarks that he is pleased the event has become a place for Asian talent to gather each year and show their accomplishments to the world.

He also noted that Japanese films are starting to receive high recognition and assessment around the world.

"Movies serve as a great reference for people to learn about a country," the Japanese leader said. "We also want to place emphasis on films, which are Japan's major soft power."

Among others in attendance were actors Kenichi Matsuyama and Masahiro Higashide from the festival's closing film "Satoshi: A Move for Tomorrow."

The movie, directed by Yoshitaka Mori, depicts the life of legendary Japanese shogi master Satoshi Murayama who devoted his life to the game of Japanese chess and competed with shogi great Yoshiharu Habu but succumbed to illness in 1998 at age 29.

The winners of awards in the main competition will be announced on the final day based on the decision of an international jury headed by French director and producer Jean-Jacques Beineix, known for his 1980s films "Betty Blue" and "Roselynne and the Lions."

For the third consecutive year, the festival will feature an event in collaboration with the traditional Japanese performing art of kabuki, with a live performance by actor Onoe Kikunosuke in an "onnagata" female role in "Sagi Musume (Heron Maiden)."

Works by director Mamoru Hosoda, such as "The Boy and the Beast," "Wolf Children" and "Summer Wars," will be shown in a special section focusing on his animated films.

Another program will feature films by director Shunji Iwai, including "A Bride for Rip Van Winkle," starring Haru Kuroki, and "Love Letter," which catapulted him to stardom not only in Japan but elsewhere in Asia.

A special program this year will feature "The Gift of Memory," a movie directed by Yukisada and filmed in Kumamoto Prefecture in October last year, before the devastating earthquakes struck the southwestern region in April.

Yukisada said he hopes the pre-quake scenes in his film will help the people of Kumamoto bring back memories of their hometown. Kumammon, the popular official mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, also took part in Tuesday's red carpet event.

