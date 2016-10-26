Close

Kyodo News

October 26, 2016 4:28

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

03:27 26 October 2016

Japan's "your name." wins awards at anime festival in S. Korea

TOKYO, Oct. 26, Kyodo

"your name." by Japanese director Makoto Shinkai has won the special distinction and audiences prizes in the feature films category at the Bucheon International Animation Festival, its distributor said Tuesday.

"I appreciate that I have been awarded two prizes. The festival provided an opportunity for me to feel anew South Korean people's passion," Shinkai said in a statement.

Since its release on Aug. 26, the film has been a box-office hit. It is now the fifth-highest grossing Japanese film ever, and the only Japanese animation to pull in more than 10 billion yen ($96 million) in revenues apart from renowned director Hayao Miyazaki's works.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court holds PM accountable in "Panamagate" case
  2. 20 Oct 20162 Indonesian terrorists jailed for roles in Jakarta attacks
  3. 20 Oct 2016Pakistan Supreme Court issues notices to Sharif over Panama Papers
  4. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  5. 21 Oct 2016Former Thai PM Yingluck ordered to pay compensation over rice scheme

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete