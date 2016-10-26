Japan's "your name." wins awards at anime festival in S. Korea

"your name." by Japanese director Makoto Shinkai has won the special distinction and audiences prizes in the feature films category at the Bucheon International Animation Festival, its distributor said Tuesday.

"I appreciate that I have been awarded two prizes. The festival provided an opportunity for me to feel anew South Korean people's passion," Shinkai said in a statement.

Since its release on Aug. 26, the film has been a box-office hit. It is now the fifth-highest grossing Japanese film ever, and the only Japanese animation to pull in more than 10 billion yen ($96 million) in revenues apart from renowned director Hayao Miyazaki's works.