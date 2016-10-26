Getting N. Korea to give up nukes a "lost cause": U.S. spy chief

The U.S. goal of persuading North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal appears to be a "lost cause" and the best hope is to cap the country's capability, National Intelligence Director James Clapper said Tuesday.

The remarks came despite U.S. President Barack Obama's oft-stated policy of never accepting the reclusive country as a nuclear power.

"I think the notion of getting the North Koreans to denuclearize is probably a lost cause," Clapper said at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.